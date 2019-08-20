The Saved By The Bell Cast Then Vs. Now

Saved by the Bell is officially 30, so if you grew up loving this show, it's okay if you're feeling a little overwhelmed right now. It's been ages since you spent Saturday mornings with the Saved By The Bell cast, all of whom have seriously grown up since they were spending their days dodging Mr. Belding in the halls of Bayside High.
But when the show first premiered in 1989, this crew was the coolest, most iconic bunch of teens around. The show has continued to remain a hallmark of '90s nostalgia, and in its heydey spawned two made-for-TV movie specials (one set in Hawaii and one set Las Vegas for Zack and Kelly's wedding), one straight spin-off (Saved by the Bell: The College Years) and one reboot-spin-off (Saved by the Bell: The New Class). The often bright and bubbly teen sitcom catapulted its’ young stars to fame. So it's no wonder that these familiar faces have stuck with us for so long, wandering around in our memories of hijinks at the Max and fever dreams about the Zack Attack.
But what are the stars of Saved by the Bell up to today, 30 years later? Here's where everyone's landed since the Saved By The Bell craze ended.