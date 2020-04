Is The Lindsay-Nicole-Paris Circus Getting A 2020 Reboot?

Being in quarantine means reminiscing on simpler times. Thanks to a new single, magazine shoot, and Quibi show, that time is 2006. As Lindsay Lohan returns to music and Paris Hilton poses for Cosmopolitan and Nicole Richie does something for Quibi , everyone on the internet is using the opportunity to reflect on a time when those three women, plus Britney Spears, ruled the headlines thanks drama that had nothing to do with pandemics, sexual misconduct, or any of the things we're unfortunately too used to reading in 2020. Instead, it was petty, good old-fashioned gossip that's so insignificant, we might as well read two different Twitter threads about it.