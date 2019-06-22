Did Lindsay Lohan Abandon Her Mykonos Beach Club?

It appears that Lindsay Lohan’s latest endeavor — a luxe beach club in Mykonos and a corresponding MTV reality show appropriately titled Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club — isn’t faring as well as her early 2000s acting career. Page Six reported on Tuesday that not only was her show dropped after its first season, but that Lohan Beach House, which the actress and singer co-owned with business partner Panos Spentzos, is closed and “deserted.”
A look into the club’s TripAdvisor page seems to confirm that the Beach House is no longer. Several users complained about trying to call and make reservations, only for no one to answer the phone. One of the most recent reviews asserted that “LOHAN BEACH HOUSE IS A PILE OF ROCKS,” and backed up the claim with photos showing a decrepit, abandoned space.
“We tried calling and emailing Lohan beach house, they never responded. They advertised being open for summer season, specifically late May. We drove past and it’s literally beat,” wrote the reviewer. “That’s not how you throw a party in Mykonos, Lindsay.”
Following the review, TripAdvisor changed the club’s name to “Lohan Beach House – CLOSED.” Lohan hasn’t released a statement about the status of the club (is it moving or undergoing renovations? Is it gone forever?). She has, however, made some bizarre comments about the cancellation of her reality show, which premiered in January to lukewarm ratings. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Lohan wrote, “If you want a true story @pagesix travel to #istanbul and write something real for once...families that loose [sic] limbs in Syria and you write crap stories about celebs. Start writing the damn truth.”
In any case, Lohan is already moving on — she hinted a few weeks ago on Twitter that she’s “hard at work” on new music.
