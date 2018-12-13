Lindsay Lohan's reality TV debut just got real. MTV has announced the nine cast members on Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club who work as servers, hosts, and bartenders at her Mykonos venture. The series, which premieres on January 8, follows the crew as they work tirelessly to make Lohan's club the number one nightlife destination in Greece.
"I've gone through so much in my past," Lohan says in a recent trailer for the series. "People have always given me trouble for going to clubs, so why don't I just open my own?"
Lohan talked about this more in-depth with The New York Times over the summer. Explained Lohan, "There’s a business side to my life now, but I’m not in America, so no one knows about it, which is nice for me. Because I get to actually focus on the result of things."
Now, she's ready to open her business to the world. If you can't fly to Mykonos, then this is the next best thing, right? Meet the fresh VIP faces of Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, ahead — and stick to the end for a brand-new trailer.