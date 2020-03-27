The First Trailer For Chrissy’s Court Is Extremely Chaotic

Brand new streaming platform Quibi will launch next month, and its first wave of original content features some of the most offbeat series that you’ve ever encountered. Among them is Chrissy’s Court, an arbitration-based reality court series starring Chrissy Teigen as both judge and jury.
In the wild court show, Teigen will hear the complaints of plaintiffs (and the excuses from defence) in her very own small claims court. After each side gives their explanation, the TV personality will offer up her verdict — which, by the way, is legally binding. This is the real deal, y'all.
The first trailer for the short-form series gives viewers a sneak peek at what's to come on the show and, as expected, Teigen's courtroom is nothing short of stylish (peep the statement necklaces adorning her judge's robe) and downright hilarious.
Advertisement
Adding to the chaos of Chrissy's Court is her mother, mother Vilailuck “Pepper Thai” Teigen. Pepper Thai is the court's bailiff, and per the trailer, she does her very best to keep things calm in the courtroom. But that might prove more difficult than she thought, with Teigen presiding over each case. — she might be the one who needs to get in order.
True to Quibi style, Chrissy's Court will have 10 episodes that are 10 minutes long each. The court show will be accompanied by a bevy of other fresh, original series. The lineup of scripted and unscripted content includes a reboot of MTV series Punk'd, survival drama starring Sophie Turner, and a home improvement show with a deadly twist.
Watch Chrissy's Court and Quibi's other offerings when the app launches on April 6.
Advertisement