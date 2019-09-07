Fans of American Horror Story and Fixer Upper, rejoice. Murder House Flip, the dark and twisty true crime home renovation show you never even knew you wanted, is coming soon to mobile-only streaming service Quibi.
As you can probably guess from the name, Murder House Flip isn’t your regular home makeover show. Instead, it will bring “healing and solace to families living in the aftermath of tragic events by transforming dark places into healthy spaces,” creator and producer Josh Berman (CSI, Vanished) told Deadline.
According to a press release from Quibi, Murder House Flip’s “unconventional” take on traditional home renovation shows will focus on “the country’s most infamous homes — the ones known for the mysterious murders and incredible intrigue committed within their walls.” So basically, literal haunted houses that were the scenes of true crimes. Keep your herringbone tiles and bring on the DNA kits.
With the help of forensic specialists, spiritual healers and a cast of other experts, the grisly details of what happened between the walls of the homes will be uncovered, before “cleansing renovations” take the homes from “morbid to marvelous.”
Penny Dreadful’s Chris King and author Katherine Ramsland will also produce Murder House Flip alongside Berman.
“We are excited to partner with Quibi to deliver a spin on a home makeover show in unique short-form content,” said Berman. “Murder House Flip combines home renovations with the intriguing elements of a true crime series."
Quibi is set to debut on April 6, 2020, so we can reasonably expect the show to premiere sometime after that. Hmm. A horror renovation show for spring? Groundbreaking.
