When Is Ozark Season 3 Coming Out?

For those hungry for more of Ozark , you're in luck: Netflix's gritty take on Breaking Bad is coming back for a third season on March 27 . The plot focuses on Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman, who won a Male Actor in a Drama SAG award for the role ) who moves to Missouri with his family (including his wife Wendy, played by Laura Linney) to launder money for a drug cartel.