Netflix has decided to renew Ozark, the streaming site's gritty version of Breaking Bad. The show, which follows Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman), as he relocates his family to Missouri to start laundering money for a drug boss. The economy is bad! Move your family across the country to make more money illegally!
Per a press release, the third season will consist of ten episodes. Netflix did not reveal a release date.
Ozark's first season got lukewarm reviews, earning a 68% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Mostly, critics and viewers alike thought the show was an attempt at Breaking Bad that distinctly wasn't Breaking Bad, but would work in a pinch. The second season got an even less enthusiastic reaction: Vanity Fair said it was good, not but great. Vulture compared it to a trip to "Lake Flaccid." The Hollywood Reporter called it "dreary" and "bloated."
Despite that, Netflix is moving forward with a third season. Bateman, the show's glib star, tweeted today: "I'm happy for me, but concerned for Marty - it's official OZARK 3 is on its way."
Third time's the charm? Here's a reminder of what's in store in the recently released seaosn two, just in case you haven't ambled through it yet...
