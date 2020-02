I Am Not Okay With This comes from 21 Laps Entertainment, the production team behind Stranger Things ; Jonathan Entwhistle, the director of The End Of The F***ing World ; and co-creator, writer, and executive producer Christy Hall. (I Am Not Okay With This shares some DNA with at least one of these properties: Forsman also wrote the comic book that The End Of The F***ing World was based on.) Considering its premise and aesthetic, I Am Not Okay With This aims to capture the same teen angst, supernatural twists, and small-town nostalgia that keeps fans coming back to those shows — and it looks like yet another binge-worthy addition to our Netflix queues