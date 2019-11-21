What Happens After The End Of The F***ing World

Naomi had a similar experience getting to grips with Bonnie’s character. "I’ve always heard about people who put on a specific pair of shoes or a jacket and it just clicks and the character makes sense, but that has never happened to me before," she says. "For the first time it happened on this show. The costume designer and I went to a thrift store in east London, looking for knitwear – Bonnie wears a lot of knitwear – and we found these walking boots that were men’s, leather and too big for me. I threw them on with a pair of hiking socks and I was like, 'Oh I totally get her'. It's funny as in the opening scene, the first thing you see is her shoes. I feel like it encapsulates her because they’re practical and not about looking pretty."