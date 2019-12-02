What Happens After The End Of The F***ing World

Naomi had a similar experience getting to grips with Bonnie’s character. "I’ve always heard about people who put on a specific pair of shoes or a jacket and it just clicks — the character makes sense — but that has never happened to me before," she says. "For the first time it happened on this show. The costume designer and I went to a thrift store in east London, looking for knitwear — Bonnie wears a lot of knitwear — and we found these walking boots that were men’s, leather, and too big for me. I threw them on with a pair of hiking socks, and I was like, Oh, I totally get her. It's funny as in the opening scene, the first thing you see is her shoes. I feel like it encapsulates her because they’re practical and not about looking pretty."