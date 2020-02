For Kiernan Shipka’s Next Trick, She’ll Make Sabrina Disappear

But her third job, and arguably the most taxing one, is being CAOS’s unofficial social media correspondent. While Shipka explains that she, personally, is not a huge social media person (she has a 30-minute limit set on the apps), the show’s fandom operates almost entirely on Instagram — popular CAOS hashtags include #harbrina, #nabrina and, of course, #PraiseSatan. Shipka says she’s always striving to be "the best Sabrina" she can be, and the best Sabrina talks to her fans. At least once a day, Shipka posts content inspired by or intended to excite the fandom on her personal feed : a picture of her on set smiling and covered in blood, a video of her and the cast dancing, a steamy picture taken with suave brooder Gavin Leatherwood, who plays Sabrina’s love interest, Nick , on the show.