Things Could Get Better In CAOS Part 4, Nick Stans

At the start of part 3, Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) rescued Nick from where he was trapped in Hell and she figured out a way to transfer Lucifer to Father Blackwood's (Richard Coyle) body. Nick was free — or so they thought. Having Lucifer's soul trapped inside him left its mark on Nick. Even after his spirit was expelled, Nick was convinced that not all of him was gone. Sabrina brushed off Nick's feelings, telling him it was just PTSD. However, Lucifer said the opposite in episode 4, telling Nick, "They'll always be a piece of me inside you." It turns out that Lucifer was being literal, because in episode 5, Ambrose (Chance Perdomo) and Sabrina discovered that a black, gooey substance remained in Nick's body. It was remnants of the devil, which Ambrose likened to "tar in a smoker's lung … [except] alive, infernal, and corrupting."