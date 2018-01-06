Well, this is certainly magical. As reported by Variety, former Mad Men star Kiernan Shipka will star as Sabrina Spellman in Netflix's upcoming series about the teenage witch.
The upcoming series, which is inspired by Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's dark Archie Comics story The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, will follow the iconic character as she practises her craft and navigates high school.
Don't expect Melissa Joan Hart's lighthearted version of the witchy woman. As Aguirre-Sacasa told Variety:
"[The Netflix version of the character] is a darker, more macabre version of Sabrina, and we're incredibly excited for people to see Kiernan make this iconic character her own."
Shipka may be best known for her portrayal of the long-suffering Sallie Draper on Mad Men, but she's no stranger to the dark side. The actress recently starred in psychological horror film The Blackcoat's Daughter, as well as portrayed a teenager hidden away from the world by her abusive grandmother in Lifetime's adaptation of Flowers In the Attic. Recently, she returned to TV to play Bette Davis' rebellious daughter B.D. on Ryan Murphy's Feud.
Shipka seems like the perfect fit for this version of Sabrina Spellman, but she's not the only person fans thought could pal around with Salem in the new series. Rumours flew that Descendants star Dove Cameron would take the lead role, as did whispers that Selena Gomez's blonde hair was for her own turn as Sabrina.
Shipka took to Twitter in order to share her excitement over scoring the role. At least, that's what we can gather from all those exclamation points.
Aguirre-Sacasa shared a pic of his new leading lady on Twitter, seemingly stating that she was his ultimate choice for the character.
"Dream come true! Dream #Sabrina! So excited to make magic with this lady!"
No word yet on whether the Netflix series could ever realistically crossover with Aguirre-Sacasa's CW show, but Betty and Veronica do play a role in the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Stay tuned...
