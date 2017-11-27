Fans Are Convinced This Pop Star Will Be Our New Sabrina Spellman

She cultivated her magical talents on The Wizards of Waverly Place, and now some fans are convinced that this pop star will take on a new witchy role. Could Selena Gomez be our new Sabrina Spellman?
Just as Riverdale's Archie, Jughead, Betty and Veronica are based on characters from Archie Comics, Sabrina — the teenage witch embodied by Melissa Joan Hart in the '90s sitcom — is also plucked from the pages.
Back in September, Buzzfeed reported that a darker take on the iconic witch was in the works at The CW, with Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa leading the project. In early October, Aguirre-Sacasa posted a photo to Twitter that implied he was casting for the roles of Sabrina and her human boyfriend Harvey.
Perfect project for October as the #Riverdale family expands… And 9 days to premiere night… pic.twitter.com/Kprlxjiz5H— RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) October 3, 2017
So how does Gomez come into the mix? So far, there has been no report that the 13 Reasons Why producer and "Bad Liar" singer has scored the role on The CW spin-off, but that hasn't stopped Twitter from buzzing about the rumor.
"Selena Gomez is rumored to play the role of Sabrina the Teenage Witch in the upcoming CW Network television show, 'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina' – a companion series to 'Riverdale,'" wrote Twitter account @MusicNewsRumors.
Selena Gomez is rumored to play the role of Sabrina the Teenage Witch in the upcoming CW Network television show, 'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina' – a companion series to 'Riverdale'. pic.twitter.com/G8ZFkboreN— Music News & Rumors (@MusicNewsRumor) November 22, 2017
So far, there seems to be no real evidence for this tweet, but that hasn't stopped fans from getting super excited about even the thought of this potential casting bombshell.
"From wizard to witch. I love you Alex Russo 2.0," wrote one fan, referring to Gomez's Wizards of Waverly Place character.
"If selena is sabrina the teenage witch, i will flip my lid because she would be a good sabrina," another fan tweeted.
If selena is sabrina the teenage witch, i will flip my lid because she would be a good sabrina— jelena DIE (@cumnaturally) November 23, 2017
"sabrina the teenage witch is literally one of my favorite shows from childhood," another tweeted. "and okay if selena plays her role I'll be shook."
sabrina the teenage witch is literally one of my favorite shows from childhood and okay if selena plays her role I'll be shook https://t.co/LesJEI43pG— shivangi (@teamselenation) November 23, 2017
A big reason why some fans believe Gomez is going out for the role? The singer's recent hair change, which she debuted at the American Music Awards on November 19.
"Selena's blonde hair is for her role in Sabrina the teenage [witch]," suggested one fan on Twitter.
Selena's blonde hair is for her role in Sabrina the teenage which pic.twitter.com/Iy0zWx7fgf— ً (@lustlenas) November 22, 2017
No idea where this rumor came from (wishful thinking, perhaps?) but there is something very full-circle about her taking on a more mature, but still magical TV role.
Unfortunately for people who can't not see Gomez as their Sabrina, the pop star has been more than a little busy as of late. Not only is she busy at work producing the second season of 13 Reasons Why, she's also getting back to promoting her new music, as she did with her performance of new song "Wolves" at the AMAs.
I think we can file this casting rumor into the "not going to happen" category — but if the newly blonde singer needs a Halloween costume next October, she should definitely take inspiration from Ms. Spellman.
