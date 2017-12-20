If you thought those rumors of Dove Cameron coming to Riverdale were officially put to rest, well, think again. The Descendents actress just teased a new TV role, and it could be on the CW.
Cameron, who previously starred on Disney Channel sitcom Liv and Maddie, was a fan favorite to portray Sabrina Spellman on the dark Archie Comics adaptation. The actress seemed very much on board, reacting to the speculation and even posting an Instagram featuring the magical teen herself.
However, earlier this month, it was revealed that Netflix would be the new home of Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's Sabrina, the Teenage Witch series, and that the show would likely not crossover with The CW's Riverdale. Most fans put the dream that Cameron would appear with Jughead and Archie to rest: After all, even if the actress was cast as a version Melissa Joan Hart's famous sitcom character, it wouldn't be in the town of Riverdale.
Still, a new tweet from Cameron is doing plenty to stir the pot.
"i just wrapped filming an episode of a tv show that i’m a really big fan of...and y’all don’t know about it," teased the actress on Twitter. "and this isn’t my third announcement. can’t wait for y’all to see."
i just wrapped filming an episode of a tv show that i’m a really big fan of...and y’all don’t know about it. and this isn’t my third announcement. can’t wait for y’all to see— Dove Cameron (@DoveCameron) December 20, 2017
The tweet is seemingly referring to the fact that Cameron previously announced her role on Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., suggesting that, nope, this wasn't a rehashing of that guest role.
Cameron previously told the press that she was a huge fan of Riverdale. In an interview with Shine Media, the Disney Channel star stated:
"I love Riverdale. I know the cast. They were shooting that actually as we were shooting Descendants 2... I'd definitely be open to [joining the cast]. I love the character Sabrina, obviously. I was a huge fan of the original Archie Comics, that was like all I read when I was little."
Obviously, this is all pure speculation — but I wouldn't be shocked if we saw Cameron hanging out with B and V in a future Riverdale episode.
