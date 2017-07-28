While details of season 2 of Riverdale are adding up ahead of the show's October 11 premiere, there's still one thing that fans have on their minds: Will Dove Cameron play Sabrina? The Descendants actress has been a fan favorite for the famous Archie Comics character since showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa teased the teen witch's appearance back in February. Now, Cameron is officially responding to the Sabrina rumors — and she's definitely not ruling anything out.
During an interview with Shine Media, the former Liv & Maddie star was asked whether she might be joining Riverdale in the future. While Cameron didn't confirm anything, she did drop some info that suggests she was in close proximity to the whole Riverdale team.
"I love Riverdale. I know the cast. They were shooting that actually as we were shooting Descendants 2... They were in the same hotel, so we would always like see them at the gym," the actress told Shine Media.
When asked if she would be open to taking on a role on the new series, she added:
"Yeah, I'd definitely be open to it. I love the character Sabrina, obviously. I was a huge fan of the original Archie Comics, that was like all I read when I was little, so yeah, I'd be open to it. I don't want to let down any fans or anything like that, but if they wanted me, I would go."
It should come as no surprise that Cameron is all in to play Sabrina. In May, Cameron took to Twitter to share an article suggesting she would back a great witch with a coy "Hmmm."
So, what are you waiting for, Riverdale? Let's get moving on this spellbinding casting decision.
