How The Heaven Does CAOS‘ Time-Splitting Ending Actually Work?

Naturally, “Original” Sabrina ignores her savior’s words. Rather than going to her ninth circle doom, OG Sabrina finds the version of herself who has been completing the Unholy Regalia in the new, safe timeline. “Original” Sabrina stops Second Sabrina from handing over Judas’ silver to Caliban, who is pretending to be Judas. The two witches decide to ignore “Future” Sabrina's advice. Instead, the Sabrina with the silver will return to court and take the throne. OG Sabrina will return to Greendale to be with her witch and mortal loved ones. Both will be happy and the two sides of Sabrina Spellman — “this more fiery, dark, badass part of her and this really loving, extremely sweet, fun, outgoing side,” as Shipka describes them to journalists on set — will be satiated at last.

