Apparently, The CAOS Writers Really Adore Miss Wardwell

Lilith didn't just get to use Miss Wardwell's persona consequence free, however. Miss Wardwell can't remember what happened to her outright, but when she returns to Greendale she can tell something has changed about her. She keeps having nightmares about Hell, and she even makes her students study Dante's Inferno because it's about the journey through Hell. Maybe Lilith didn't wipe her memory well enough or maybe something that traumatic just sticks with you (just ask Nick), but Miss Wardwell knows something went wrong in those three months she can't remember and that doctors can't explain. If she ever comes face to face with herself as Lilith — that could really break her.