When you kill a woman and possess their body, there are bound to be some complications, even when you're Lilith, mother of demons, right-hand woman of Satan. In Part 2 of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, we get to meet one of those complications: Surprise! Mary Wardwell (Michelle Gomez) apparently still has a fiancé named Adam Masters, played by Buffy/Angel alum Alexis Denisof.
This new development is a bit confusing (and Lilith herself might agree with us). When we first met Mrs. Wardwell, pre-murder-possession, Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) and her friends were under the impression that their teacher lived all on her lonesome in her remote cottage. They all thought of her as a meek spinster to be pitied, which of course made her an ideal target for Lilith's plan to step into her place and influence the young half-witch. I don't know how this possession thing works, but I thought Madame Satan would have been privy to the basic facts of her host's life, if not all of her actual thoughts. So why is it that the school secretary is the only one who knew about this guy?
Secondly, why hasn't he been in touch all these months? In the timeline of CAOS, Lilith was in her body from late October until mid-February. In all that time, she had nary a text, postcard, or love letter from Adam. Even in whatever remote locale he was serving in Physicians Without Frontiers, surely he would have had some access to a means of communication – if not email or a phone, at least a pen and paper.
For some reason, none of this is raising alarm bells for Ms. Satan. Possibly, she's a softy for a guy named Adam, since she was the first wife of the OG Adam. She also seems to like that he's not necessarily as bland as one would assume. Mary Wardwell was a fan of horror movies and Greendale's gruesome witch history, so she may have had a taste for a guy with enough dimensions to intrigue a demoness. At the very least, he proves to be a good distraction now that the Dark Lord has said he wants Sabrina by his side as his herald, not Lilith.
Warning: This is where the spoilers start.
If you haven't watched the entire second season, you might also read into the fact that he's played by Alexis Denisof. In the Buffyverse, he played Wesley Wyndam-Pryce, a member of the Watchers' Council, tasked with training and assisting Slayers to fight demons and other supernatural evils. Couldn't that mean that Adam is also in Greendale as some kind of agent meant to protect mortals? In his very first episode, Chapter 14, he does save the students of Baxter High from Lilith's plan to poison the punch bowl at the Sweethearts Dance. He also seems to be distracting Mary from doing the Dark Lord's bidding.
Alas, even if that's the case, the Dark Lord appears to have put an end to all that with one strategic romantic dinner. Serving Adam's head on a platter to Lilith was cold — and she was genuinely devastated by this loss. It makes her quite the sympathetic character for a few minutes... until she tries to take out her anger and grief on Sabrina, that is. Ah, well, what complex beings these immortals are.
