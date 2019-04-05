This new development is a bit confusing (and Lilith herself might agree with us). When we first met Mrs. Wardwell, pre-murder-possession, Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) and her friends were under the impression that their teacher lived all on her lonesome in her remote cottage. They all thought of her as a meek spinster to be pitied, which of course made her an ideal target for Lilith's plan to step into her place and influence the young half-witch. I don't know how this possession thing works, but I thought Madame Satan would have been privy to the basic facts of her host's life, if not all of her actual thoughts. So why is it that the school secretary is the only one who knew about this guy?