Then there are the Jewish texts that tell the story of Lilith as the first woman, created from the earth at the same time as Adam. This marriage doesn't work out so well when Adam insists on missionary all the time and Lilith thinks that's not fair because they're both equal and sometimes she wants to be on top. (Seriously, this is a religious text, guys. Everyone else has been doing religion wrong.) She leaves him, and when he begs for God's help, he sends angels to ask her but not force her to return. She's like, no thanks, even when they threaten her, and eventually they reach a deal where she gets to weaken human babies but not ones that have special amulets, while they get to kill one of every hundred of her demon babies. That last part sounds like a plot to sell jewelry to new mothers.