Chilling Adventures of Sabrina introduce a whole host of new spooky characters in Part 3. Above ground, a pagan carnival terrorizes Greendale, and down below, Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) meets a charismatic new hurdle in her quest to contain Satan and free her boyfriend, Nick (Gavin Leatherwood). Among this hurdles is Caliban, the newest Chilling Adventures of Sabrina dude to enter Sabrina's orbit. And yeah, he and his body made of clay have got some real lore of their own.
Caliban (Sam Corlett) gets Nick rather worried right away, and for good reason. Sparks fly between him and Sabrina pretty immediately — though maybe not the kind he's hoping to share with Miss Spellman. Don't get your "enemies to lovers" hopes up, people.
Advertisement
Aside from his rampant bedroom-eyes in Sabrina's direction, this is where the story of Caliban comes from and what he's up to in CAOS.
Who Is Caliban?
Sabrina is going literally to Hell to rescue her boyfriend in Part 3, and Caliban is a member of the royal family. He challenges Sabrina's claim to the throne, as per the wishes of a group of Kings. Yep, Sabrina basically becomes the Queen of Hell in Chilling Adventures Part 3— or at least, she tries to take the throne in order to save Nick. Of course there's some over-privileged dude running against her.
Caliban was sculpted out of clay from the City of Pandemonium... and he wants you to know it. Seriously, if I were to create a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina drinking game the only rule would be to take a drink every time Caliban reminds the audience that he is, in fact, made of clay. That makes him pretty malleable, so to speak, and not so easy to kill.
Is There A Caliban In Religion Or History?
In Shakespeare's fantasy epic The Tempest, the character Caliban is the son of a witch named Sycorax who is enslaved by Prospero. Shakespeare's Caliban is a monster and a rapist, so not too much like the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina character, but does feel entitled to the island in The Tempest in the same way this Caliban feels entitled to Hell. Interestingly enough, the Shakespeare character is referenced in the preface to Oscar Wilde's The Picture of Dorian Grey — and Dorian is a character on Chilling Adventures too. There is also a feminist text called Caliban and the Witch about body autonomy, capitalism, and the Salem Witch Trials, that may have contributed to this name choice.
Advertisement
As far as antagonists go on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Caliban is actually pretty tame. He's more competition than villain, and isn't against helping Sabrina out when the situation calls for it. His history is actually pretty interesting, but C, we get it, you're made of clay.
Related Content:
Advertisement