In Shakespeare's fantasy epic The Tempest, the character Caliban is the son of a witch named Sycorax who is enslaved by Prospero. Shakespeare's Caliban is a monster and a rapist, so not too much like the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina character, but does feel entitled to the island in The Tempest in the same way this Caliban feels entitled to Hell. Interestingly enough, the Shakespeare character is referenced in the preface to Oscar Wilde's The Picture of Dorian Grey — and Dorian is a character on Chilling Adventures too. There is also a feminist text called Caliban and the Witch about body autonomy, capitalism, and the Salem Witch Trials, that may have contributed to this name choice.