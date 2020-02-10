Bode, the youngest of the Locke children, and the most curious, first meets the lady in the well when he hears mysterious whispering. It draws him to the well house on the Key House property, and upon sneaking inside he’s surprised to discover that there’s someone down in the well. If you were to stumble upon a woman seemingly trapped at the bottom of a well for an unknown period of time, hopefully, you’d go get help. Bode does not. Instead, he strikes up a cautious friendship with her and begins to learn about the keys that inhabit Key House.