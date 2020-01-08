Locke & Key Is Your New Stranger Things

A seemingly endless well. Portals to different dimensions. Soul-sucking demons. All of these things and more can be found in the new trailer for upcoming Netflix series Locke & Key. Could this new series be the next Stranger Things? With all those supernatural forces and a crew of curious kids, it looks like it.
Locke & Key is based on IDW Publishing’s graphic novel series by author Joe Hill and illustrator Gabriel Rodriguez. The horror-fantasy series tells the story of grieving teenage Locke siblings Bode (Jackson Robert Scott), Tyler (Connor Jessup), and Kinsey (Emilia Jones) who, following the mysterious murder of their father, move across the country with their mother Nina (Darby Stanchfield). Soon the siblings realize that their new home — the appropriately named Keyhouse — is more than just a quirky old manor: It comes equipped with magical keys, which open doors that lead to mystical adventures...but also grave danger.
Advertisement
Netflix describes the series as “a coming-of-age mystery” which deals with “the unshakable bonds that define family.” Locke & Key seems like a natural hit for Netflix, which already has found success with larger-than-life coming-of-age tale Stranger Things. Here, however, it’s magic and demons that’s the source of the drama, as opposed to the more sci-fi based Demogorgons plaguing Stranger Things’ town of Hawkins.
Locke & Key was created for television by Bates Motel and Lost alum Carlton Cuse, Star-Crossed creator Meredith Averill, & Daybreak co-creator Aron Eli Coleite. A Locke & Key adaptation has been in the works for years though, apparently, difficult to get exactly right.
A version of the graphic novel series was previously developed at Fox, where it went to pilot but did not make it to series. A different Locke & Key pilot landed at Hulu from Cuse in 2018, but ultimately failed to launch there as a series as well. The series was then redeveloped and recast at Netflix with Averill and Coleite joining the team.
In keeping with the magical message...third time's the charm?
Check out the trailer below:
Locke & Key debuts on Netflix February 7, 2020.
Advertisement