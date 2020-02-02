Meghan Markle’s best friend Jessica Mulroney will revisit “first-time wedding disasters before re-making the wedding dreams of 10 devoted couples,” in a 10-episode, 30-minute new series from Netflix and CTV. The show is currently in production in Canada and in the U.S. and is set to premiere later this year.
Mulroney, a professional stylist and wedding expert, has worked with Shania Twain and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. She also currently serves as a fashion contributor for Good Morning America.
“When I believe in something, I go after it at full-speed, and I’m blessed to be able to create a show that truly inspires me,” said Mulroney about the show in a press release. “We are aiming to make a significant difference in the lives of our chosen couples whose first weddings did not go as planned due to tragic circumstances. This is a side of the wedding industry that has never been shown on television before.
Advertisement
No official word has come down about Meghan getting involved in Mulroney’s new show, though rumours are swirling that the Duchess of Sussex could have multiple appearances. Refinery29 has reached out to reps for CTV and the production companies for comment.
Given Meghan’s own “I do, redo” experience — having been married once before marrying Prince Harry — her expertise could bring an interesting perspective to a show about getting a second chance at a happily ever after.
Mulroney and Meghan have been friends for a few years, reportedly becoming tight after the latter relocated to Toronto for Suits. Since then, Mulroney served as Meghan’s unofficial wedding planner when she tied the knot with Harry, attended her New York City baby shower, and attended the Invictus Games with her.
Regardless of if we see her on the show, it’s safe to say Meghan will definitely be watching when the series drops later this year.
Advertisement