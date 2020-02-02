Update, Sunday, February 2, 2020: While Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney will be revisiting "first-time wedding disasters" and "remaking wedding dreams" for a new 10-episode Netflix and CTV series, the Duchess of Sussex herself won't be involved.
Reps for Bell Media confirmed to Refinery29 that Meghan has never been a part of the production and will not appear on the show.
CTV also disputed reports that the Meghan would have multiple appearances on the show, writing on Twitter, "As confirmed to @PageSix yesterday, the Duchess of Sussex does not appear in upcoming @CTV series I Do, Redo."
As confirmed to @PageSix yesterday, the Duchess of Sussex does not appear in upcoming @CTV series I Do, Redo.— CTV Communications (@CTV_PR) February 1, 2020
This article was originally published on February 1, 2020.
Advertisement
Meghan Markle’s best friend Jessica Mulroney will revisit “first-time wedding disasters before remaking the wedding dreams of 10 devoted couples,” in a 10-episode, 30-minute new series from Netflix and CTV. The show is currently in production in Canada and in the U.S. and is set to premiere later this year.
Mulroney, a professional stylist and wedding expert, has worked with Shania Twain and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. She also currently serves as a fashion contributor for Good Morning America.
“When I believe in something, I go after it at full-speed, and I’m blessed to be able to create a show that truly inspires me,” said Mulroney about the show in a press release. “We are aiming to make a significant difference in the lives of our chosen couples whose first weddings did not go as planned due to tragic circumstances. This is a side of the wedding industry that has never been shown on television before.
No official word has come down about Meghan getting involved in Mulroney’s new show, though rumors are swirling that the Duchess of Sussex could have multiple appearances. Refinery29 has reached out to reps for CTV and the production companies for comment.
Given Meghan’s own “I do, redo” experience — having been married once before marrying Prince Harry — her expertise could bring an interesting perspective to a show about getting a second chance at a happily ever after.
Mulroney and Meghan have been friends for a few years, reportedly becoming tight after the latter relocated to Toronto for Suits. Since then, Mulroney served as Meghan’s unofficial wedding planner when she tied the knot with Harry, attended her New York City baby shower, and attended the Invictus Games with her.
Regardless of if we see her on the show, it’s safe to say Meghan will definitely be watching when the series drops later this year.
Advertisement