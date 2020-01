It is impossible to ignore the intricately created vulva-shaped hats that are worn by dancers in the final Romeo and Juliet musical number (“That’s my vagina!” one performer screams backstage). But, there is so much drama unfolding during the set piece that you may not be able to notice that the vulvas come in all different shapes, sizes, and lengths . It's a thoughtful representation of real women's bodies everywhere, including at Moordale itself.