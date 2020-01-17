You Have 8 New Netflix Treats To Binge This Weekend — Here’s What’s Worth Watching

Netflix opened 2020 strong with the premiere of Messiah and Spinning Out. Two weeks later, the streaming service is offering up an even more bingeable lineup.
At mid-week alone we got the sixth season of Grace and Frankie and a chilling true crime docuseries people can't stop talking about.
However, Friday 17th January is the main source of this week's Netflix flood. Today we’ll see the long-awaited return of pitch-perfect teen dramedy Sex Education, the debut of scary-sexy Dutch drama Ares, and the premiere of Tyler Perry’s newest movie, A Fall From Grace. And, as usual, there’s even some new anime.
We told you this week was going to be good.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.