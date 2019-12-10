Is This The Friends Reunion The Cast Has Been Teasing?

With all these streaming services come new possibilities, and perhaps the biggest 2019 mystery has been about Friends. The long-running series, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in the fall, has almost more reunion chatter than Sex & The City, and early reporting suggests we might just get our wish in the form of an unscripted special. However, while details about HBO Max's reunion special are sparse and unconfirmed, another kind of reunion will be going down in January, since three actors from the series will be at the Golden Globes.
On Monday, nominations for the first award show of 2020 dropped and have already been met with controversy, but People looked closely and noticed at least one bright side: all the Green sisters actresses were nominated.
While Jennifer Aniston played Rachel Green, a core member of the show, Reese Witherspoon and Christina Applegate had guest roles as sisters Jill and Amy, respectively. Both Aniston and Witherspoon were nominated for their work on Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, and Applegate was nominated for Netflix's Dead To Me.
On Friends, Witherspoon's Jill appears after getting cut off by their father, and ends up pursuing Ross (David Schwimmer). Applegate's Amy shows up when she's having issues with her own boyfriend.
"Listen we would love for there to be something, but we don't know what that something is," Aniston told Ellen DeGeneres back in October. "So, we're just trying. We're working on something."
If we can't get a full-fledged reunion, then perhaps these awards will inspire a Green sister spinoff. Somehow, that might be even better.
