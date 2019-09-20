Do Gen Z-ers Love Friends As Much As Millennials?

Among the dozen members of Gen-Z Refinery29 spoke to, all but one watches Friends on Netflix (the other watches it on Nick at Nite). None of them has ever seen the series via a DVD set. (They were not asked if they know what a DVD is.) Most of them first heard of the show thanks to their family, with many specifically mentioning their parents suggesting they watch. The thirtysomethings that first watched the show live in the mid-to-late ‘90s are now introducing it to their children ahead of their own quarter-life crises — a sweet, full-circle moment. “ I first watched Friends around age 14 when TBS aired daily reruns. For me, it was a secret window into what adulthood might be like,” a 22-year-old Friends fan told me via text. “I’d seen my parents watch it when I was small (I have a vivid memory of Joey in a Superman costume on the TV in their bedroom), so finally getting to watch it myself felt like a rite of passage. At 14, I was old enough to relate to them, but not so old I knew how unrealistic their lives actually were.”

