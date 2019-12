So that's a typical day, and it's already full of locker room talk, favoritism, and backstabbing (he's secretly gunning to take Alex Levy's [Jennifer Aniston] juicier segments). But Mitch really catches his sexual harassment stride when he's out of the office, and posing as an overworked news lover, just trying to stay afloat in his depressing life. (Ha.) We specifically see him work his shtick on hopeful junior booker Hannah Shoenfeld (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) who we know has an alleged drug problem thanks to a traumatic childhood. Using manipulation tactics like gaining her trust, sympathizing with her, and inviting her to his suite to relax and watch a movie, he convinces her that his come-ons are her idea, when they're very clearly not. Throughout their sexual interaction, Hannah is clearly uncomfortable, cringing the whole time. She leaves, shell-shocked, to a snoring Mitch. The next time they see each other, he tells her "Hi" and she breaks down. She heads up to Fred's (Tom Irwin) office, where she's promptly offered a promotion. She swallows her fear, and her pride, and accepts the title of head booker in exchange for not reporting Mitch's sexual misconduct.