The intensity around Alex’s pending divorce — the scene where she has to strategize how she will announce the split to America was hard to watch considering Aniston’s been through her own mammoth separations — is enough to distract her from the rising tide. By the end of the episode, Mitch has convinced Bradley to hear his side of the story, which will incriminate Chip and Alex. He teases that he has someone who will defend his name, and take his side. Based on Mia’s earlier confessions about Mitch, and the implications from her co-workers that she benefited heavily from their secret romance, viewers are led to believe that Mia is Mitch’s smoking gun. But instead, he visits Hannah’s ( Gugu Mbatha-Raw ) apartment, informing her that he’s cashing in on his side of the bargain. Hannah herself hinted at such a workplace transaction when she suggested Claire use the hectic environment of the fires to get close to the co-anchors and push for a promotion. Now, we seemingly know what she meant.