Meanwhile, Bradley’s in a funhouse of her own making, along with the rest of the crew from TSM. Though she scored the big ticket invite to Alex’s bougie gala, Bradley hits a local bar with Mia Jordan (Karen Pittman), Claire (Bel Powley), Hannah Shoenfeld (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), and the rest of the female producers and assistants. It’s a boozy, light-hearted hang until the topic of Mitch comes up, and Mia icily tells all the younger women that they have no idea the amount of nuance this conversation takes. It feels like everyone knows Mia and Mitch have a history, and Claire apologizes for joking that she wanted to cut Mitch’s dick off. Still, Mia rushes out of the group hang on the verge of tears. Bradley also ends her night in tears, beating herself up over an emotional conversation with her estranged (and it sounds like alcoholic) father, who’s been absent for most of her life, but felt the need to reconnect after seeing her on TV. She proceeds to down a few Jameson shots, have sex with the cute bartender, and then meet up with Cory, a drunk mess. I say mess not because she slept with someone, or because she drank a lot (women can do both!), but because she doesn’t know if she’s allowed to do either anymore because she’s famous. She starts to cry into Cory’s chest as the elevator up to her apartment shuts. I really hope this isn’t going where I think it’s going.

