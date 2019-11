What We Learned From Mitch Kessler’s Accuser In The Morning Show Episode 4

The first half of the episode is an unironic intro to Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) as Alex Levy’s (Jennifer Aniston) co-host , and as her unfiltered self. She plays along with the producer’s shtick — I guess Alex’s tender moment at the end of episode 3 worked — and even lets them interview her mom. But then something comes over Bradley; that “two fucks” energy is too much for her to deny and she blurts out that she’s really not as perfect as this segment is making her seem. She lists off a string of moments that she finds relatable, including the very personal and private truth that she had an abortion at the age of 15. Her mother didn’t know about, and we later learn that Bradley had never really told anyone that fact. As a network with many close-minded pro-life viewers, and certain types of (right wing) advertisers, network executive Frank Mickland (Tom Irwin) is pissed about the financial reparations the show will face because of Bradley sharing her life experience. Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) , however, looks pleased. He wants Bradley to shake up the newsroom, although Bradley herself doesn’t have an answer as to why she revealed that information when Alex demands, through gritted teeth, why she just said that to all of America. She just...blurted it out.