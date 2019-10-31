In the course of their research, both Witherspoon and Aniston were shocked to learn how different the reality of being a broadcast journalist is from what it appears to be on television. “I was astounded by how honest a lot of female anchors were with myself and Jen. I think most people would find it shocking that women in that position, of what we perceive as power, are looked at as expendable,” said Witherspoon in her EW interview. She pointed out the "demoralizing" process of analyzing reporters' faces, smiles, laughs, and wardrobes to ensure on-camera personalities are "likeable" as the most shocking revelation. And Witherspoon's Bradley goes through that process firsthand on the new series, when she's being groomed to be a new Morning Show anchor. "Women who’ve worked so hard to become incredible journalists and to ascend to a position of what seemed like power are relatively powerless.”