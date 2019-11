For Ehrin, The Morning Show is, at its heart, about “how people lie to themselves.” Here, Mitch is delusional in regards to his own culpability. He's speaking to Chip Black (Mark Duplass), who only helps him further the escapism. As Mitch complains, Chip jumps in, telling his former colleague, “ The whole #MeToo movement is probably an overcorrection for centuries of bad behavior that more enlightened men like you and me had nothing to do with.” While it may be enraging to hear how both of these men have thrown themselves into the depths of self-deception, Ehrin argues that people need to understand what’s really being whispered in secret.