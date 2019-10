Ambition. Long-con power grabs. Games. It’s impossible to hear the Morning Show pair banter about their upcoming Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston-led streaming series , premiering November 1, and not think of the most treacherous show of the century: HBO's Game of Thrones . After all, The Morning Show revolves around the oftentimes petty goings-on of, well, a fictional national morning show. The biggest question on most of the cast's minds is who will get to sit in the big important chair every day (only here the throne is shiny and padded rather than fashioned by the swords of slain enemies).