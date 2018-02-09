How do you think a Tinder- and social-media-driven culture has impacted how we depict relationships in films?

"I think it’s opened up even more interesting ways to look at relationships. As dating gets digitized, we can start examining it in a more intellectual way. And that's not necessarily a good or bad thing. But if we think about what we need as human beings, what we need is to be loved and to be seen. Data show that it's less about sex. That's of infinite interest to me. We can now start asking ourselves, What do we need? What is the actual human need? Is it to be seen more than it is to be loved? I don't think that's true. I think we all need to be loved."