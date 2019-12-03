Jupiter Is Entering Capricorn, So Focus On Your Finances

Today, Jupiter moves from Sagittarius to Capricorn. That means if you’re considering an investment or preparing to ask for a raise, now is the time to take the plunge.
Let us explain: In astrology, Jupiter rules wisdom, luck, and progress. The gas giant has been transiting spontaneous Sagittarius since last November, and its move to hard-working Capricorn is a big change.
“On December 2nd, lucky and expansive planet Jupiter ends its year-long journey by switching signs from Sagittarius to Capricorn,” astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Refinery29. “We will feel this cosmic shift right away, as the sun was previously in Sagittarius (who is ruled by Jupiter).”
It makes sense that Jupiter is the ruling planet for adventurous Sagittarius because “Jupiter likes to grow and take risks,” Stardust explains. Capricorn, however, is more practical and risk-averse, particularly when it comes to finances. "As the ruler of Capricorn, Saturn’s nature is somewhat the complete opposite of Jupiter’s. While Jupiter loves expansion, optimism, and sometimes excess and opulence, Saturn is all about boundaries, structure, and seriousness," explains Narayana Montúfar, Senior Astrologer at Astrology.com and Horoscope.com. "Together, these two energies sound like a strange combo, don’t they? However, as one could tend to think that Jupiter’s legendary gift-giving expansiveness dims in such a restrictive sign, there is gold to be mined as we peek under its surface."
“Capricorn (who is an earthy cardinal sign) doesn’t like to play Russian roulette with love or money,” Stardust adds. (Earth signs are known for their groundedness, while cardinal signs are known for their leadership.)
While this isn’t a good time to gamble (with money or love), taking a Capricorn-like approach to your finances right now is a smart move. “It’s a great time to invest money in an IRA or deepen a long-standing commitment,” Stardust says. This applies to your career, too. “We will be celestially urged to take strides at work, but not diverge from straight and narrow path,” Stardust says.
These moves will pay off. During this transit, "Jupiter’s generosity and abundance take on a more earthly and tactile form," Montúfar says. "As a practical and determined sign, social climber Capricorn is the sign of material and worldly success — making this one of the most ambitious planet-sign combinations! Jupiter in Capricorn will be a manifesting force not only when it comes to career and material success, but also a huge help for those who are looking to take charge of their lives in 2020. "
Jupiter will remain in Capricorn until December 19, 2020. And during that time, “we’ll experience two major cosmic transits that involve Jupiter,” Stardust says. First, Jupiter and the South Node (the point at which the moon's orbit intersects the sun's orbit, as seen from Earth) will aspect on January 8th, bringing us good luck. Then, Jupiter and Pluto will conjunct on April 5, June 30, and November 12, “making for a scandalous election in which we can expect the downfall of those in power” — a good sign for the 2020 presidential candidates, perhaps.
