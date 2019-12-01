Your December Horoscope, Revealed

We experience a collective shift in our priorities starting on December 2 as bountiful Jupiter enters practical Capricorn. Now is the time to inspect your resources and think about how you can make them last. This is a positive transit for learning about recycling, and how you can create a more sustainable lifestyle. Chatty Mercury enters optimistic Sagittarius on December 9, helping us to spread words of encouragement. We can use this positive energy to inspire others and reconnect with our sense of purpose. We're called to reflect on our emotions as the Moon waxes full in perceptive Gemini on December 12 at 12:12 a.m. EST. The energy of this phase intensifies our feelings in regards to love and money, thanks to a triple conjunction with Venus, Pluto, and Saturn. It's time to examine your romantic and material desires and how they alter your journey. Charming Venus makes her way into ethereal Aquarius on December 20, encouraging us to take more independent action. This is an ideal time for you to get to know yourself and be comfortable in your own company. We're ready to make progress in our goals starting December 21 when the Sun enters ambitious Capricorn. We need to set up clear guidelines and structures for our actions as we prepare for the new year. The last solar eclipse of the year arrives on December 26 at 12:13 a.m. EST in Capricorn. Allow yourself to open up yourself to opportunity as this eclipse works with lucky Jupiter's trine with Uranus, the planet of unexpected change. Messenger Mercury speeds into disciplined Capricorn on December 28, helping to guide our thoughts and words for the year ahead.
