Jupiter Moving Into Sagittarius Will Affect You In Big Ways

Jupiter is the biggest planet in our solar system by a long shot — and, astrologically speaking, its sphere of influence matches its size. The red giant's expansive energy, which touches matters of faith, wisdom, truth, and dissemination of information, often seeks to uncover a story and then broadcast it to the world. Since October 2017, Jupiter has been in Scorpio, rooting around in the collective subconscious (Scorpio's domain) and bringing dark and difficult truths around power and intimacy to light.
Astrologer Kimberly Peta Dewhirst notes that Jupiter arrived in Scorpio right around the time that news broke of Harvey Weinstein's history of sexual harassment, which started off a slew of high-profile sexual assault allegations and the rise of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements. The past year has been, undoubtedly, empowering for survivors of sexual harassment, assault, and abuse. It's also been a year when upsetting revelations and (all Scorpio-related matters) have dominated the headlines.
But tomorrow, November 8, Jupiter will redirect its spotlight when it moves from Scorpio into Sagittarius, the sign of adventure, philosophical ideas, and growth. This doesn't mean that publishers and broadcasters will start reporting on exclusively exciting and positive events. But, there may be more room for stories like that now, Dewhirst says. With Jupiter in this worldly sign, "people are keener to broaden their horizons and be more open to learning things and taking on a new perspective," she says. Jupiter sticks around in a sign for about 13 months, meaning the next year could be filled with the pursuits that Sagittarius loves: communications across borders, an optimistic outlook for the world at large, and an enthusiastic, devil-may-care approach to tasks at hand.
If you ask us, Jupiter moving into Sagittarius sounds great — but it comes with a caveat. Mars, the planet of action, will move into Pisces on November 16, creating an astrological aspect known as a square with Jupiter. When two planets form a square, it's said that tensions and conflict can arise between them. In the case of this particular square, Mars may dim Jupiter's shine, so to speak. Although Mars is normally a very energetic planet, when it's in a water sign like Pisces, it may put a bit of damper on the fanfare of Jupiter entering Sagittarius — Dewhirst compares it to that anticlimactic moment when you try to light a firework, but the matches are damp.
So, Jupiter's stay in Sag might kick off to a muted start, but don't shrug this period off as an astrological misfire. You just have to wait for the going to get good.
On December 31, Mars will move into fiery, go-getter Aries, reigniting our passions and dismantling that tricky square with Jupiter. Plus, Venus will move into Sagittarius on January 7, drumming up even more creative and positive energy. "So, we can start January really optimistically," Dewhirst says. "By the 7th, we’ll get to see things move along really beautifully. It'll be a beautifully enthusiastic January." This is the month that you'll feel Jupiter's uplift in earnest. You may feel inspired to book a far-off getaway, sign up for a course that will enhance your skill set, or simply flaunt the consequences of your actions in true Archer style. Just make sure your bold actions don't end up costing you later.
So, although Jupiter might not arrive in Sagittarius to much fanfare tomorrow, this is your wakeup call to start planning for an incredible January now. Everyone has a little risk-taker in them — what does yours want to accomplish in the new year?
