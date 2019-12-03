Kendall Jenner & Her (Fake) Fraternal Twin Are Getting Their Own Show

In 2019, you're not really keeping up with the Kardashians if you're not keeping up with them in every form — be that their cosmetics lines, clothing lines, or even their totally fictional digital characters. Longtime fans may know that model Kendall Jenner, the eldest of the Jenner faction of the famous siblings, has long neglected her (fake) fraternal twin Kirby Jenner, who exists only on Instagram. The account's mysterious creator has spent the past five years photoshopping himself into Kendall's famous Instagram pictures and shoots, playing the part of a moustached family member who, little did we know, is often just out of frame. The joke became so big that Kirby now has over a million followers — including Kendall herself — and now Kendall, mother Kris Jenner, and Kirby are bringing a show all about the fictional character to Quibi.
Advertisement
Just like Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kirby Jenner will be a reality-style series that includes sisters Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie.
"I’m thrilled that Quibi viewers will get an inside look at the life of my twin brother and he’ll finally have the opportunity to shine in this series,” Kendall said in a statement about the new show.
Kendall, Kris, and longtime collaborator Ryan Seacrest are just three of the executive producers bringing the show to the mobile-only platform, which is launching April 2020 and already boasts a huge array of original series starring celebs like Sophie Turner, Chrissy Teigen, and Darren Criss. However, specific premiere dates are unknown.
As for Kirby Jenner, plot details from the show haven't been revealed (Kirby's only statement was "thanks, Mom") but if it was just a half hour of this uninterrupted, I'd be happy:
Advertisement