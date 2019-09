After keeping up with the Kardashians for nearly a decade, you may think you know all there is to know about the famous family. But it turns out you didn't know about Kirby — Kendall Jenner's (fake) twin brother.Yes, Kirby Jenner is the newest member of the clan who's taking over Instagram with posts that show him hanging out with his much more well known fraternal twin at parties, GQ photo shoots, and on Calvin Klein billboards According to Hypebeast , Kirby Jenner is an "Amatuer [sic] Model / Lover of all things / Fraternal Twin of Kendall Jenner" who was created last summer by an unnamed mustachioed man who looks a bit like the model. The slight resemblance caused him to post what he calls the "uncropped photos," which feature him and his dad bod.With each new shot, he gives us a glimpse into what his life with Kendall is really like, writing clever little captions that talk about their secret relationship."Our nanny used to always call us her princess and cabron," the first Insta post reads. "Miss ya Yulanda!"