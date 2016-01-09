Yes, Kirby Jenner is the newest member of the clan who's taking over Instagram with posts that show him hanging out with his much more well known fraternal twin at parties, GQ photo shoots, and on Calvin Klein billboards.
According to Hypebeast, Kirby Jenner is an "Amatuer [sic] Model / Lover of all things / Fraternal Twin of Kendall Jenner" who was created last summer by an unnamed mustachioed man who looks a bit like the model. The slight resemblance caused him to post what he calls the "uncropped photos," which feature him and his dad bod.
With each new shot, he gives us a glimpse into what his life with Kendall is really like, writing clever little captions that talk about their secret relationship.
"Our nanny used to always call us her princess and cabron," the first Insta post reads. "Miss ya Yulanda!"
Since then, Kirby's gotten really good at giving Jenner's Instagram posts a revamp by adding himself to some of her best photos.
Jenner's heart-hair pic that was the most liked image of 2015? Turns out Kirby was there, too, just a little over to the left. On her 17th birthday, Kirby was there looking on fleek as she blew out their candles.
All we can say is: Long live Kirby.
