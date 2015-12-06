Instagram is the most personal of all the social networks. Fans flock to their favorites' pages to follow what's going on in their insanely curated lives. Glamour brought together the top 10 most-liked Instagrams of the year — and it's no surprise to see multiple appearances by Taylor Swift and the youngest members of the Jenner clan.
But were the most-liked Instas a BTS shot at the Victoria's Secret fashion show? One of the 1989 tour's many, many surprise celebrity guests? Spoiler: Cats are often involved. Also, floral arrangements. And a hot DJ without his shirt on. People, we applaud your taste.
But were the most-liked Instas a BTS shot at the Victoria's Secret fashion show? One of the 1989 tour's many, many surprise celebrity guests? Spoiler: Cats are often involved. Also, floral arrangements. And a hot DJ without his shirt on. People, we applaud your taste.
Count down the top celeb snaps of the year with us and let us know if you double-tapped on any of these shots.