Earlier this week, the streaming service premiered A Knight Before Christmas, the latest in its now-classic string of endearingly cheesy holiday films, and Holiday Secret, a criminally under-the-radar German miniseries about the lies we tell the ones we love the most (and what happens when the truth comes spilling out on Christmas). Netflix wraps up the week’s yuletide-ready content parade on 22nd November with the debut of Nailed It! Holiday, a series that blends the spirit of the season with baking chaos.
Still, there’s more to the newest Netflix content dump than holiday programming. We also get a trippy French teen horror series, an anthology series built around Dolly Parton, two wildly glam international reality shows, a wedding-obsessed standup special from comedian Iliza Shlesinger, a yoga documentary adding to the #MeToo discourse, and some more foreign treats.
How's a winter couch potato supposed to keep track of all this television?
We’re here to help. These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats and their trailers.