You Have 13 New Streaming Treats To Binge This Weekend — Here’s What’s Worth Watching

Usually, any given Friday brings a storm of new Netflix content so vast it’s impossible to sit though. Friday, October 18 will see such a deluge of movies and TV shows on the streaming service. But it's is also special — it’s a streaming-wide flood of content.
From Netflix to Amazon Prime, there’s a buzzy new series or film — or both — hitting each one of these platforms. Netflix is giving subscribers double Paul Rudd, a handful of cult-favourite foreign language shows, and one horror movie bound for Twitter stardom. Plus Amazon Prime is debuting its long awaited, star-studded Modern Love. And there is still so much more to find on your favourite streaming site. It's a TV time management nightmare.
We’re here to help. These are all of today’s new streaming offerings — from Netflix to Amazon Prime — broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these streaming treats, including their trailers.