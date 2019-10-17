If it seems like everyone in your life watched the latest season of Stranger Things, Netflix’s just-teased viewership numbers prove that it may very well be true. On Wednesday, the official Twitter account for the streamer shared just how big its recent hits are, and it’s pretty wild.
“#StrangerThings Season 3 was the most watched season to date, with 64 million member households watching in its first four weeks,” wrote Netflix’s @SeeWhatsNext account on Wednesday.
Given that Stranger Things is one of the most buzzed-about series on the platform, it’s not entirely shocking that the series pulled in major numbers. What’s a bit more surprising is how many people watched Netflix’s Unbelievable, a new, ripped-from-the-headlines drama about a rape case investigation.
“The critically-acclaimed limited series Unbelievable has been watched by 32 million member households in its first 28 days,” Netflix reported on Twitter.
Netflix is notoriously quiet about how many people are checking out their programs. Unlike networks, which report their viewership, the streamer doesn’t have to answer to advertisers who benefit from seeing which shows will get the most eyeballs.
Still, this isn’t the first time that Netflix has shared its numbers. Last year, it revealed that 45 million people checked out original film Bird Box, while around 40 million each watched drama You (previously a Lifetime original) and British comedy Sex Education.
Not everyone is convinced that Netflix’s numbers are so dramatic, though. At the Television Critics Association’s press tour in February, FX CEO John Landgraf argued that Netflix isn’t using the same system as the rest of the television industry is, and therefore the streamer’s numbers are at least somewhat inflated.
While Netflix may be quiet on how many of their series and films are performing on the service, they are reportedly informing at least some people.
“Netflix's Ted Sarandos says the company shares viewing data with producers ‘every week,’” tweeted The Hollywood Reporter’s Alex Weprin, speaking of Wednesday's Netflix earnings call.
If anything, let these numbers tell you that you will always have someone to discuss the new season of Stranger Things with. Millions and millions of someones, in fact.
