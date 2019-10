Beyoncé’s Lisa Bonet Costume Is An Iconic Meeting Of The Minds

It seems Beyoncé knew we'd need almost an entire year to prepare ourselves for her final 2018 Halloween costume . In honour of her 38th birthday earlier this month , the singer reflected on the past year by posting a treasure trove of photos to her website . These pictures include vacation snaps, behind-the-scenes shots from private events, and Leonardo DiCaprio's birthday party — casual. However, the photo people really care about is tucked in with the rest of her Halloween content, and it includes Sir and Rumi Carter.