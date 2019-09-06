She’s a gift to music, pop culture, and entertainment. She’s one of the fiercest performers of all time and one of the baddest women in the industry. But most importantly, she is the pride of Virgo season. And Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter celebrated her 38th birthday over Labor Day weekend.
According to Instagram videos, Beyoncé bopped to Lizzo and Lil Uzi Vert and blew on some birthday candles at Philadelphia’s Made In America music festival. Jay-Z and her friends serenaded Queen B while she danced along, holding a luscious white birthday cake from local bakery, Cake Life Bake Shop.
The cake was a funfetti vanilla cake layered with vanilla buttercream icing. Close up pictures show that it was topped with rainbow sprinkles, icing swirls, and a message wishing B a happy birthday.
Beyoncé also celebrated her birthday with a second Cake Life confection that was not featured on her social media. The bakery told a local paper that the cake was bourbon-soaked vanilla cake with caramelized peaches and mascarpone whipped cream. This limited-edition cake is available in stores until September 15th and you can thank Beyoncé for the extension.
Happy official birthday to our queen 🐝@beyonce🐝! In her honor, we’ve extended our Peaches and Cream cake until September 15th! Call the shop or stop in to order! . . . . . #cakelifebakeshop #beyonce #bey #beyhive #birthdaycake #funfetti #madeinamerica #beyday #therealbeydaycake #peachesandcream
If you’ve heard of Cake Life Bake Shop before, it’s probably because this isn’t the first time they’ve baked for Bey. In 2017 the Philly-based bakery made a stunning three-tiered geode cake, covered in black fondant swirled with gold leaf and rock sugar, topped with a golden crown in homage to Beyoncé’s Grammy performance Oshun look.
According to a Philadelphia Inquirer profile, Cake Life Bake shop was founded by two friends who met while studying at Sarah Lawrence. So if you’re ever in Philadelphia, you can roll through and get a taste of Queen B’s favorite slice.
