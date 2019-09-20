Beyoncé’s Lisa Bonet Costume Is An Iconic Meeting Of The Minds

It seems Beyoncé knew we'd need almost an entire year to prepare ourselves for her final 2018 Halloween costume. In honor of her 38th birthday earlier this month, the singer reflected on the past year by posting a treasure trove of photos to her website. These pictures include vacation snaps, behind-the-scenes shots from private events, and Leonardo DiCaprio's birthday party — casual. However, the photo people really care about is tucked in with the rest of her Halloween content, and it includes Sir and Rumi Carter.
Beyoncé dressed up as actress Lisa Bonet, the mother of Zoë Kravitz who is best known for her role as Denise Huxtable on The Cosby Show, but didn't show us just how much she killed it until now. The singer donned a grey top hat and dark glasses, perfectly mimicking both posed and candid vintage shots of the star, adding Sir and Rumi for good measure.
Advertisement
Beyoncé as Lisa Bonet i’m losing it 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/qV3DOs37wO— gfg (@comewhenicall) September 20, 2019
Bonet marks another prominent Black woman Bey has championed in her costumes, who has long been misunderstood. Her attempts to grow from her wholesome sitcom image, which included topless photoshoots for Interview and Rolling Stone, ended up unfairly branding her as difficult and a rebel. She was fired from The Cosby Show in 1991. If she didn't feel appreciated before, she surely will now that she's gotten the Beyoncé costume of approval.
Also in 2018, Beyoncé dressed up as three-time Olympic gold medalist Florence Griffith Joyner as well as singer Toni Braxton. In 2017 she channeled Lil Kim, and Barbie the year prior.
2019 has some pretty big shoes to fill, but if 2018 was any indicator, we're going to have to wait about 11 months to see it.
Advertisement